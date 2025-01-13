Interesting Graphic Shows How Hard It Is to Hit at T-Mobile Park in Seattle
Anecdotally, we've known that hitting at T-Mobile Park is a very tough thing to do. Whether it's because of the marine layer, solid pitching or the batters eye, offense has long been suppressed at the home of the Seattle Mariners.
A new chart from fantasy guru John Anderson just solidifies it. He put the information out on "X:"
Heard somebody talking about the batter's eye in Seattle making it tougher on hitters.
So I checked. I took all hiters from 2021-2024 that have seen at least 250 pitches both in and out of Seattle and compared their contact rates.
Results
- 66% of hitters had lower Contact% in Seattle
- Average difference was 1.4 points
Full list:
As you can see, AJ Pollock's contact rate was more than 8% worse at T-Mobile Park than outside it over the period from 2021-2024. Some of the players who were better at T-Mobile Park were actually M's rivals, like Jeremy Pena and Jonah Heim.
As the Mariners move through the rest of this offseason, they continue to have an obligation to address the offense. Seattle missed the playoffs by one game last season, largely because of it's poor offense, especially early in the season. Thus far, they've done nothing to improve it at this point. The team has not allocated one dollar in major league free agency.
As of now, Ryan Bliss, Dylan Moore, Austin Shenton and Tyler Locklear figure to play prominent roles on the 2025 M's, but the team would be well-served to limit the exposure of those players.
