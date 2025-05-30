Is Mitch Garver Nearing The End of His Time on the Seattle Mariners Roster?
Thursday night felt like it represented a turning point for the Seattle Mariners and catcher/DH Mitch Garver.
I want to be clear: I'm not calling for Mitch Garver to be designated for assignment or released. I'm just wondering if that day is coming.
I explained further on the most recent edition of the Refuse To Lose podcast:
What exactly is Mitch Garver at this point? Because Mitch Garver has been fairly lousy offensively this season, but Mitch Garver has had a solidified role as the backup catcher and as the designated hitter against lefties. And on Thursday, Dan Wilson elected to play a likely-compromised Jorge Polanco at designated hitter rather than Mitch Garver. If Mitch Garver can't get in the lineup, against left-handed pitchers, then maybe Mitch Garver isn't long for this roster.
You can hear my full thoughts in the podcast player below:
Signed to a two-year deal worth $24 million before the 2024 season, Garver is hitting just .216 with one homer and 10 RBIs this season, and his lone homer came off a position player. He's got a .337 on-base percentage and is hitting .226 vs. lefties.
Now 34 years old, Garver is a career .235 hitter over nine seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers and Mariners. He hit a career-high 31 homers for the Twins in 2019 and helped the Rangers win the World Series in 2023.
The Mariners will open up a new series with the Twins on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo pitches against Zebby Matthews.
