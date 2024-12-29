It's Currently Unknown if Seattle Mariners Will Get Meeting with Roki Sasaki
According to a recent article from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, it's unknown at this point if the Seattle Mariners will get a meeting with Japanese free agent Roki Sasaki.
Sasaki was said to be high on their priority list this offseason.
A handful of teams — the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers — have already reportedly met with Sasaki’s camp. It’s unknown if the Mariners have been granted a meeting with Sasaki.
In 2017, when another Japanese sensation, Shohei Ohtani, was making his move to MLB, the Mariners made public their enthusiastic pitch to sign the two-way star. This time around, the Mariners are being strategically guarded with public comments about Sasaki.
So, there's a few things to understand here with regards to all of this:
1) The Mariners don't technically need Sasaki. With Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller, the M's already have five immensely talented starters. Sasaki is a luxury, not a necessity.
2) That said, if the M's can't even get a meeting with him? That points to a bad industry perception. After all, the Mariners were an 85-win team that is competitive. They also have a history of pitching development successes and have had success with Japanese player. If that team can't get a meeting, what must be wrong?
3) If the Mariners did get Sasaki, that would afford them the ability to trade Luis Castillo, something they've been hesitant to do thus far throughout the offseason. If they were to trade Castillo, they could free up money and address their offensive woes.
Sasaki is 23-years-old, throws upwards of 100 MPH and features perhaps the best splitter in the world.
