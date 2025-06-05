J.P. Crawford And Rowdy Tellez Being Teammates with Mariners is Over a Decade in The Making
SEATTLE — For some Seattle Mariners players, the hours before a game against T-Mobile Park are often used for some rare down time before first pitch is thrown. Conversation, card games and meals are some ways to relax. Another option? A pool table in the middle of the clubhouse, which is where you'll often find veterans Rowdy Tellez and J.P. Crawford. When the two are done, they return to their lockers, almost right next to each other.
Almost.
"I don't like him," Tellez said jokingly before a game against the Baltimore Orioles on June 3. "I asked for a locker — I asked for two lockers in between (us)."
Crawford, in his ninth season in the majors, has been with the Mariners since 2019 and joins Dylan Moore as the longest-tenured veterans on the team. Tellez, currently in his eighth year in the big leagues, was signed in the offseason to a minor league contract and broke camp with the club.
Despite their difference of experience in Seattle, both have known each other for years. In fact, sharing the same clubhouse is more than a decade in the making.
Crawford and Tellez are both California natives and were highly-touted high school prospects in 2013. Both had pro aspirations, but committed to play college ball at Southern California (USC) as part of a highly-touted class recruited by then-USC coach Frank Cruz. Crawford is from Long Beach, while Tellez is from Sacramento.
"I don't think anybody realizes how good USC was at baseball and what it meant in the state, too," Tellez said. "USC is a very prestigious program and to be a part of it was kind of like a draw for me. You look at a lot of guys around the game, I don't think many attended. But a lot were committed there."
Crawford and Tellez both elected to forego college and went pro. Crawford was viewed as one of the most elite players in the 2013 draft class and was selected with the 16th pick by the Philadelphia Phillies. Tellez was also a highly-touted high school player. Baseball America ranked him No. 59 in their list of 2013 draft prospects. Other notable players in that year's draft class included Sean Manaea, Tim Anderson, Aaron Judge, Kris Bryant and Mark Appel, among (many) others.
Tellez, who committed to USC before Crawford, fell to the 30th round of the 2013 draft and was selected with 895th overall pick by the Toronto Blue Jays. His fall was attributed to his commitment to USC. Teams believed he would choose college over pro ball. Tellez signed an $850,000 signing bonus, a record for a 30th-round pick, and the pair of California natives embarked on their pro careers.
Crawford and Tellez played against each other often in the minors due to several of the Phillies' and Blue Jays' farm clubs being in the same leagues.
"It was good to see people you know coming up, same as you," Crawford said June 3. "You kind of use that as motivation to keep going and maybe one day we can play against each other in the majors and try to do that as fast as possible. Even better now that we're on the same team."
Crawford made his major league debut with Philadelphia in 2017 and Tellez made his with Toronto in 2018.
When Crawford was drafted, he was thought to be the Phillies' shortstop of the future. Instead, he became the Mariners'.
Seattle acquired Crawford in a trade with Philadelphia on Dec. 3, 2018, in one of many big moves of a years-long rebuild.
Tellez was one of the Blue Jays' best players during their playoff push in the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season. He slashed .283/.346/.540 with an .886 OPS, hit eight home runs and had 23 RBIs that season en route to a Wild Card berth.
Tellez, like Crawford, was traded by his original team and became a crucial piece for the team he was moved to. Toronto dealt Tellez to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 6, 2021. He helped the Brewers to National League Divisional Series berths in 2021 and '23. Tellez was non-tendered by Milwaukee after 2023 and signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was released by the team Sept. 25, 2024, and remained a free agent until he signed the minor league deal with the Mariners.
"It's been good, obviously," Tellez said. "We're playing good as a team. When you have that kind of stuff and everything that goes good, you can't really knock anything. But it has been cool to know somebody (Crawford) for that long in baseball, since our days in high school. Playing against each other to being now on the same team, doing the same thing."
In their first year as teammates, both have been key contributors to Seattle. Tellez has been the club's starting first baseman against right-handed pitchers and is fourth on the team in home runs (nine). The Mariners are sixth in the majors in homers entering Thursday (80).
Crawford has a slash line of .279/.396/.388 with a .784 OPS and has hit seven doubles and five home runs with 22 RBIs as of Thursday. He's been a mentor for Seattle's rookie infielders, third baseman Ben Williamson and second baseman Cole Young.
Both players have continued to represent their California roots throughout their professional careers.
"To represent the city back home, it means everything to me," Crawford said. "Hope that people look up to me and that I'm doing it the right way."
The competitiveness between the two hasn't dissipated, even with the two sharing a clubhouse. Just a conversation about their pool games invokes a reaction.
"We kept track last month. Last month was kind of competitive, I whooped his ass, and then this month —," Crawford began before Tellez interrupted.
"He has a pool table at home at his house here," Tellez said. "He goes home and plays and practices."
"I don't. That's false," Crawford said. "I have no one to play with."
"But see? He does have a pool table at his house," Tellez said. "Just letting you know."
It took 12 years and five different franchises but the foundations laid in 2013 have finally started to take roost, and the Mariners have benefited from the vision first seen by Frank Cruz and USC over a decade ago.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OFFENSE STAGNATES IN 5-1 LOSS TO ORIOLES: The Mariners weren't able to take advantage of the few opportunities they had against the Orioles and had frightening moment involving starting pitcher George Kirby. CLICK HERE
DAN WILSON PRAISES MARINERS RELIEVER EDUARD BAZARDO: The fifth-year pitcher has been a reliable arm for the Mariners in several different situations. CLICK HERE
TOP MARINERS EXEC REAFFIRMS TEAM'S STANCE ON HARRY FORD: Mariners fans have clamored for a position change in order to fast track the top 100 prospect to the big leagues. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.