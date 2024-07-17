Jerry Dipoto Gives Concerning Answer on How Seattle Mariners Will Handle Trade Deadline
Speaking on Wednesday morning as part of a radio interview on Seattle Sports 710, Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto gave a concerning answer about where the Mariners are at with regards to the Major League Baseball trade deadline, which is now less than two weeks away.
Here's what he said about the idea of the team adding at the deadline, per Maura Dooley of the "Brock and Salk" show.
Jerry Dipoto on @SeattleSports on the trade deadline:
"We are open to doing something that has the potential to be dynamic. Don't know if that's going to be available. Right now it's not and this is as late as we've ever gone into a deadline where I can honestly say it's not."
Now, you should never take everything that an executive says for 100 percent truth. They certainly don't like to tip their hands and they never give away the farm, but Dipoto is generally more transparent than most, so he's likely not being completely untruthful, either.
The big deals are tougher to come by than we thought they would be weeks ago. The Astros have gotten back into contention, as have the Diamondbacks and the New York Mets. There's just a very limited number of sellers and the prices are certainly quite high in order to jump to the head of the line.
The possibility still exists for the Mariners to get Luis Robert Jr. or Jazz Chisholm, but Dipoto is certainly painting a picture that those deals will be hard to make as well.
It's not the thing that M's fans want to hear as they second half starts on Friday with Seattle nursing a 1.0 game lead in the American League West.
