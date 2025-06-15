Jorge Polanco Plays Hero, Leads Seattle Mariners to 4-3 Win Over Cleveland Guardians
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners most experienced veterans delivered his team a victory against a familiar foe Saturday at T-Mobile Park. Designated hitter Jorge Polanco hit a walk-off RBI in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead Seattle to a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians. It was Polanco's eighth walk-off in his 12-year career and the his first since Aug. 18, 2021, also against the Guardians.
The Mariners improved to 35-34 with the win and snapped a three-series losing streak. They're 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and half a game out of the Wild Card.
Seattle trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the ninth facing one of the best closers in the game, and 2024 AL Cy Young finalist, Emmanuel Clase.
"We all know (Emmanuel Clase) throws really hard," Polanco said in a postgame interview. "So (I was) just trying to be short. Short to the ball. He has a big cutter. 100 miles per hour. So, you just got to be simple and try and be short."
Dominic Canzone led the inning off with a single, and was pinch-ran for by Dylan Moore, which ended up paying divends for the Mariners several at-bats later. He stole second and Miles Mastrobuoni was walked to give Seattle two runners on with no out. Moore and Mastrobuoni were moved to second and third, respectively, on a sac bunt from Cole Young. J.P. Crawford, who was 3-for-3 on the night, was intentionally walked to give the Mariners bases loaded with one outs. Crawford reached base safely in all five plate appearances.
Julio Rodriguez had the first chance with the bases loaded. He worked an eight-pitch at-bat from Clase before he struck out swinging. During his at-bat, Clase threw a wild pitch that brought Dylan Moore home and moved Mastrobuoni and Crawford to third and second, respectively. Cal Raleigh was intentionally walked, which set up Polanco for his walk-off hit.
"That's what you're looking for," M's manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "I think as players, when we grow up, and a lot of us that aren't playing anymore, that's what you dream of. The bases loaded situation. And when you get that, there's something special that can happen. And tonight I thought we had some really good at-bats in those situations."
Before the ninth inning, Cleveland had worked its way back from an early deficit.
Raleigh hit an RBI double and Polanco brought home Rodriguez with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first to give Seattle a 2-0 lead.
Nolan Jones got the Guardians on the board with an RBI double in the top of the fourth. Jose Ramirez hit a solo home run to right field in the top of the fifth to tie the game 2-2.
Ramirez's homer was the last blemish for Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby. He finished the game with five strikeouts in five innings, walked three and allowed two earned runs on five hits (one home run). His three walks snapped a streak of 68 consecutive starts with two walks or less. That streak began April 3, 2023.
Cleveland took the lead in the top of the sixth inning the same way Seattle tied it in the ninth. Daniel Schneemann scored on a wild pitch thrown by Gabe Speier to pull the Guardians in front 3-2, which held until the Mariners' ninth-inning rally.
Aside from Speier's wild pitch, the bullpen held firm. Speier, Carlos Vargas, Casey Legumina and Jackson Kowar combined to allow one earned run on three hits and struck out three batters. Kowar earned his first win since Sept. 18, 2023.
"There's certain guys and certain teams where we kind of treat it just like three pitches or less," Kirby said after the game. "And I feel like with this team, pretty much most of the top half of the lineup, that's kind of your game plan. You don't want to get in deep counts with them, kind of finish them early, execute early. Three pitches or less is huge with these guys."
Seattle will look to sweep Cleveland in the series finale at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday. Emerson Hancock will start for the Mariners and Luis Ortiz will take the mound for the Guardians.
