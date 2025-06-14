Seattle Mariners Superstar Julio Rodriguez Among Best in Baseball in Astonishing Stat
The Seattle Mariners are still trying to snap out of a funk that included three consecutive series losses and two series sweeps out of the team's last three. The Mariners took the first step toward snapping that skid with a 7-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.
Seattle received contributions from up and down the lineup. The club has seven players with multiple hits in a game for the first time since May 10, 2018.
Julio Rodriguez was one of those players. He went 2-for-5 with a double in the win. It was his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and the sixth time he's had multiple hits in his last seven games. His offense has started to pick up in recent weeks, and he's also been one of the most valuable players in baseball, according to an often-used statistic.
According to Baseball Reference WAR (wins above replacement), Rodriguez is the third-most valuable outfielder in baseball this season. He has a 3.3 bWAR. That mark is tied for sixth in the majors and trails only Aaron Judge (5.6) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (4.0) among outfielders.
WAR, which has different formulas on Baseball Reference and FanGraphs (and is distinguished by bWAR and fWAR), is used to calculate a player's value compared to a replacement-level player.
Baseball Reference's WAR used Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) as it's main defensive metric when calculating WAR. Rodriguez is tied for third baseball in DRS (11). That mark is tied for the most in the majors for outfielders.
Rodriguez's overall offensive numbers have also started to catch up to his defense. As of Saturday, he's scored 42 runs in 67 games this season and has hit nine doubles, three triples and 10 home runs with 34 RBIs and has slashed .264/.326/.428 with a .754 OPS. He's slashed .378/.391/.489 with an .880 OPS in 11 games in June.
