Here's Seattle Mariners Slugger Luke Raley's Status After First Rehab Game
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have weathered the early-season storm that included a plethora of injuries all over the roster. And several of those ailing players are starting to inch toward a return.
Mariners outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley began his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday and had an off-day Friday. Raley failed to register a base hit and went 0-for-4.
Raley will continue his rehab assignment through the weekend, according to comments made by Seattle general manager Justin Hollander on Friday. His assignment will continue into the week. The team will reevaluate him for a potential return after several games.
"(Tacoma) has a natural off-day on Monday, would anticipate he would play in some Triple-A games next week and we'll reassess after a couple days next week whether he's ready to be activated or needs more time," Hollander said Friday. "More for timing purposes than injury purposes. He felt great after (Thursday). ... I talked to him earlier and he said everything felt great. But there is some timing that's required if you're going and swinging at live pitching for the first time in, probably been over a month now."
Raley was placed on the injured list April 30 (retroactive to April 28) due to a Grade 1 right oblique strain. He suffered the injury during batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 29.
Before he landed on the IL, Raley scored 10 runs in 24 games and hit two doubles and two home runs with eight RBIs. He has a slash line of .206/.345/.324 with a .669 OPS.
