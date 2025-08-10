Julio Rodriguez Climbs Impressive List in History Among Dominican-Born Players
Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez blasted two home runs on Saturday night as the M's beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 at T-Mobile Park.
Rodriguez hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning and smacked a solo shot in the bottom of the third. He now has 23 homers on the season to go along with 65 RBIs.
Furthermore, his home runs helped move him up an impressive list of baseball history with regards to Dominican-born players. From @StatsCentre:
Most career home runs by a Dominican-born player prior to turning 25:
160- Albert Pujols
160- Juan Soto
112- Rafael Devers
106- Fernando Tatis Jr.
103- @Mariners Julio Rodriguez (Via 2 tonight vs TB)
103- Cesar Cedeno
100- Adrian Beltre
92- Vladimir Guerrero Sr.
90- Manny Ramirez
Just 24 years old, Rodriguez is one of the most accomplished young players in baseball. He's already a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. He could contend for another Silver Slugger this season, and he should be in the mix for a Gold Glove.
In addition to his home run, the Mariners also got a three-run blast from Cal Raleigh. The American League home run leader, he now has 44 blasts on the season.
At 65-53, Seattle is now a season-best 12 games over .500. They enter play on Sunday at just 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West race. They are also tied with the Boston Red Sox for the first wild card position.
The M's will play the Rays on Sunday afternoon before an off day on Monday.
