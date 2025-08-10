Julio Rodriguez Climbs Impressive List in History Among Dominican-Born Players

Most career home runs by a Dominican-born player prior to turning 25:

160- Albert Pujols

160- Juan Soto

112- Rafael Devers

106- Fernando Tatis Jr.

103- @Mariners Julio Rodriguez (Via 2 tonight vs TB)

103- Cesar Cedeno

100- Adrian Beltre

92- Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

90- Manny Ramirez pic.twitter.com/io7PLxO7Od