Julio Rodriguez Fueling Second-Half Surge For Seattle Mariners with League-Leading Run
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 66-53 and just one game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Seattle is attempting to win its first American League West title since 2001 and is looking for its first playoff berth since 2022.
The M's have won seven straight games and nine of 10, and part of the reason for their success has been the performance of center fielder Julio Rodriguez, who has been on a league-leading run over the last month.
Per Mariners PR on social media:
Julio Rodríguez in the last month:
1.011 OPS, 12 HR, 21 RBI, 7 SB, .296 AVG (32x108) & 1.8 fWAR in 26 games, with the @Mariners going 18-8 in those contests.
'@JRODshow44's 12 home runs since July 11 LEAD the American League and rank T-1st in @MLB during that span.
Rodriguez, 24, is hitting .256 for the season with 23 home runs, 65 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. He's carrying an OPS+ of 116 and pairs with Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor, Randy Arozarena and Eugenio Suarez to make one of the deepest lineups in the American League.
Rodriguez is already a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. He could contend for both the Silver Slugger and the Gold Glove Award this season.
Seattle will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:35 p.m. PT. Right-hander George Kirby will take the ball for Seattle while Dean Kremer pitches for Baltimore. Kirby is 7-5 with a 4.04 ERA.
