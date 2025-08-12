Julio Rodriguez Fueling Second-Half Surge For Seattle Mariners with League-Leading Run

Julio Rodríguez in the last month:



1.011 OPS, 12 HR, 21 RBI, 7 SB, .296 AVG (32x108) & 1.8 fWAR in 26 games, with the Mariners going 18-8 in those contests. Julio Rodríguez's 12 home runs since July 11 LEAD the American League and rank T-1st in MLB during that span.