Julio Rodriguez Has Supportive Words About Cal Raleigh's Historic Season For Seattle Mariners
If you were wondering how Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez feels watching Cal Raleigh ascend into the face of the franchise this season, you can stop wondering.
Rodriguez made it abundantly clear after Monday's 11-2 win over the Minnesota Twins that he's happy for Raleigh's success, and he's just as excited to watch it unfold as the fans are.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
Julio on Cal Raleigh:
“It's unbelievable what we're watching. I feel like that's something that we have never seen before. Coming from a catcher too — what he's doing so special. I'm very happy for him. It feels really good to see him succeed."
"The way that he can impact the game — truly on both sides of the game, I just don't think there's anybody doing that right now. I think he definitely deserves his first shot at the MVP.”
Raleigh, 28, hit his league-leading 32nd home run of the season in the win on Monday. He's now hitting .278 this season and is carrying the Mariners into contention at 40-37. A five-year veteran, he's going to earn an All-Star selection, and an All-Star start, and he also could find himself in the home run derby as well.
He's hitting .414 over his last seven games and has five homers in his last four games. He's homered in four straight games for the first time in his career.
For what it's worth, Rodriguez also had a big night on Monday, going 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. The homer was his 11th of the season.
The Mariners have won three of four games and will battle the Twins again on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT.
