Julio Rodriguez of Seattle Mariners Continues to Give Back to Home Town in Dominican Republic
With about six weeks to go until position players report for spring training, Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez was back in the Dominican Republic this week, continuing to give back to his hometown of Loma de Cabrera.
Spanish paper "Diario Libre" had the news on his trip, and through the use of Google translate, we have provided some of their information.
"Seattle Mariners standout center fielder Julio Rodríguez, 24, returned to his hometown this Sunday to inaugurate the renovated cultural center and officially present his foundations: Green Hope and No Limits Foundation....
"I want to thank all of you, and this is very special because I know that we are going to impact many lives. I have experienced the need of this town and this is just the beginning. Thank you again, because this is something that, as a child growing here, I never imagined. With the help of God, we will continue to develop the town sportingly, educationally and in everything that can be improved," Rodríguez expressed in his speech.
Rodriguez also held a baseball and basketball clinic for the kids in town as he continues to do good work throgh his No Limits Foundation.
Back in 2023, Rodriguez donated a new ambulance to his hometown.
You can see pictures from this event here, courtesy of veteran reporter Hector Gomez.
Rodriguez, who just turned 24 years old, is one of the best young players in baseball. Though he had a down year in 2024 by his own lofty standards, he still hit .273 with 20 homers and 68 RBI. He also played excellent defense in center field and stole 24 bases.
The Mariners went 85-77.
