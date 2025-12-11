The Seattle Mariners walked into the MLB Winter Meetings this week with a purpose: to make some moves that would help cement the lineup and fortify their bench. Unfortunately, everywhere they cast their lines in the water, the Mariners didn't come with a bite.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, according to Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, who said the defending AL West Champions are in a much better position heading into 2026 than in previous years. Considering the team has already re-signed first baseman Josh Naylor and added lefty reliever Jose Ferrer.

“The good thing for us is we just have fewer needs than we've had in recent years,” Dipoto said, “and the fact that we were able to fill what was our biggest hole, and then a need that we thought was pretty crucial in the bullpen, we filled those roles. Now we can be a little bit more patient. Let it come to us a little.”

“We'd love to get a bat done tomorrow. We'd love to add a bullpen arm tomorrow. But you can only move as fast as the market moves."

Is a youth movement looming for the Mariners?

Even if the Mariners don't make any more moves regarding their lineup, they may have a homegrown solution. Still unable to re-sign free agents Jorge Polanco at second base or Eugenio Suarez at third, two upcoming infielders could man those positions.

Top prospect Colt Emerson, 20, is expected to make the Seattle squad in spring training, and he could be penciled in at second. And if needed, emerging third baseman Ben Williamson would be a nice fit at the hot corner. They would also give the club a huge break in payroll, which would come in handy at the trade deadline.

Williamson has already had success at the big-league level, hitting .253, with 70 hits in 277 at-bats in 2025. He added one home run and 21 RBIs in a solid season, playing as both a back-up and occasional starter.

Playing for both the Everett AquaSox and the Arkansas Travelers in 2025, Emerson hit .278, with 14 home runs, 68 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 479 at-bats. He was also named the Northwest League Player of the Week for his strong performance with the AquaSox in July.

Other roster news: The Mariners did not make a selection with their No. 23 pick in the Rule 5 Draft. Their 40-man roster remains at 38.

