Julio Rodriguez is The Only Player in Baseball to Accomplish This Feat in Month of May
The Seattle Mariners dropped a tough 6-3 affair against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at T-Mobile Park.
With the loss, Seattle is now 22-15, but they still lead the American League West by three games entering play on Saturday.
Though the M's lost, Julio Rodriguez continued his solid stretch at the plate, going 2-for-5, and he was robbed of extra bases in another at-bat because of an excellent play by third baseman Addison Barger. A notoriously slow starter, Rodriguez is now up to a .233 average and a .734 OPS.
He's also making more contact in general, per this note from Mariners PR:
- Going 2-for-5, Rodriguez is the only active player in the Majors with 25+ AB and no strikeouts so far in the month of May…his 7-game streak without a strikeout (5/2-c) is the longest streak by a Mariner so far this season.
A two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, the M's need Rodriguez to continue getting hot at the plate. He's got six home runs, 17 RBIs and five stolen bases. More disciplined this season, he's also got a .327 on-base percentage.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday night when they host the Blue Jays for game two of a three-game set. Rookie Logan Evans will make his third career start while the Jays send Bowden Francis to the mound.
Evans took the loss his last time out against the Rangers and is now 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA. Francis is 2-5 with a 5.66 ERA.
