Julio Rodriguez Spends Some Time with Popular MLB Researcher Sarah Langs at Mariners ST
Noted MLB.com researcher Sarah Langs was at Seattle Mariners spring training on Thursday, and she took some time to re-connect with M's star Julio Rodriguez.
The two posed for a nice picture, as they've done before, and it was shared by the Mariners.
After the picture was published, Langs also put out a nice caption:
Baseball is the best
Thanks so much to Julio and everyone involved with the Mariners for a wonderful day
Langs, who is battling ALS, is a shining star in the baseball community. Though the condition has affected her physically, she still goes on MLB Network, always with a great fact or nugget about a player. Her love of the game is infectious for fans and her popular @SlangsOnSports "X" account is a great source of knowledge about the game's history.
Rodriguez, 24, is one of the best players in the game as well, so Langs frequently posts about him during the season. Already a two-time All-Star, Rodriguez is coming off a .273 season with 20 home runs. The Mariners will look for him to improve upon those numbers this season as they work to come back from an 85-77 record that saw them miss the playoffs by one game in 2024.
The Mariners have four more weeks of Cactus League play in front of them before they get to the regular season, which they open up on March 27 at home against the Athletics.
The Mariners have yet to name an Opening Day starter for that contest.
