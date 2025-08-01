Key Member of Seattle Mariners Bullpen Fears The Worst After Scary Injury
The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 6-0 on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park, kicking off a vital homestand in a big way.
With the win, the M's are now 58-52 and just 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Furthermore, they are in sole possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League, one game ahead of Texas.
Seattle hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2022 season.
Team
Record
WC Position
Yankees
60-49
1
Red Sox
59-51
2 (1.5 GB of NYY)
Mariners
58-52
3 (2.5 GB of NYY)
Rangers
57-53
OUT
The game was mostly a good one for Seattle, who got six shutout innings from George Kirby, the 42nd home run of the year from Cal Raleigh, and a massive blast from Cole Young, however, it was spoiled at the end because of an apparently serious injury to reliever Trent Thornton.
With two outs in the ninth inning, Thornton attempted to cover first base, but he fell, appearing to injure his Achilles tendon.
After the game, Thornton confirmed to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com that he's fearing the worst.
Achilles injuries have been in the news more recently, given that NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum both ruptured their Achilles' during the NBA playoffs.
Thornton, 31, has appeared in 33 games this season, pitching to a 2-0 record and a 4.68 ERA. He's been much better of late, as he only gave up five runs in the month of July.
A seven-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners, he's 14-19 lifetime with a 4.38 ERA. He is scheduled to be under contract through the 2026 season, but if he's unable to pitch next year, he could be non-tendered.
The Mariners will play the Rangers again on Friday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, recapping the trade deadline, giving credit to Jerry Dipoto for his work at the deadline and he discusses which Mariners are now under pressure over the last two months. CLICK HERE:
MAKING ROOM: The Mariners acquired Caleb Ferguson from the Pirates and moved on from a previously valuable reliever to get the deal done. CLICK HERE:
EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing things at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.