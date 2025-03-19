Latest Seattle Mariners Commercial Features Legend Ichiro Suzuki
The Seattle Mariners are a little over a week until spring training, And the organization has released a steady stream of funny commercials in the lead up to opening day against the Athletics on March 27.
The first commercial highlighted the team's elite starting rotation, the second highlighted the outfielders and the third featured Platinum Glove-winning catcher Cal Raleigh and starting pitcher Logan Gilbert.
Seattle put out another commercial Wednesday featuring one of the greatest players in franchise history.
In the commercial, a string of players head out of the clubhouse with yoga mats. Starting pitcher Bryce Miller curiously asks where everyone is going, to which shortstop J.P. Crawford responds "goat yoga."
Miller makes his way outside and joins the group, only to wonder aloud where the goats are. Center fielder Julio Rodriguez clarifies, "not goat — G.O.A.T." At that point, 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki walks out with a yoga mat and says "let's begin."
The commercial ends with another nod to a Mariners great. Suzuki comes back to the clubhouse and sees an actual goat and says "Junior — come on." In reference to Ken Griffey Jr.
Despite missing the playoffs by one game in 2024, there's been a confidence around the Mariners dugout at spring training in the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
There was a cloud of pessimism surrounding the organization before spring training began due to a slow offseason and the way 2024 ended. But between the comments from the players and the commercials, there's a much more positive feel surrounding the team than there was when big league camp began.
