Seattle Mariners "Captain" J.P. Crawford Ready to Navigate Team Back to Playoffs
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners offense last season was mired in injuries, down years and inconsistencies. Those all played a large role in the organization missing the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years.
Unfortunately, the team's de-facto captain, J.P. Crawford, was one of those who experienced a down year.
Crawford had arguably the best season of his career in 2023. In 145 games, He hit .266 with a career-high 19 home runs and 65 RBIs (also a career-high).
Crawford followed that up with an injury-plagued 2024, missing 57 games over two IL stints. The first was a right oblique strain that kept him out from April 25-May 20 and the second was a right hand fracture. He was on the shelf from July 23-Aug. 28 with that ailment. Crawford struggled to return to 2023 form when he was on the field, hitting just .202 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs.
This spring, Crawford is focused on righting the ship for himself and helping navigate the team back to the playoffs.
"Spring's been going great," Crawford said in an interview Monday. "Everyone's dialed in. We all have one main goal and that's to get to the playoffs and make a run at October. Everyone's bought into that and we're having a good time doing it."
Part of that is that the group has bought in to the messaging from Seattle manager Dan Wilson. He and hitting coach (now senior director of hitting strategy) Edgar Martinez led the team for the last 34 games of 2024. They helped guide the team to a 21-13 over that stretch.
Crawford was one of the most vocal supporters o0f Wilson and Martinez last season. And with the addition of hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, who's coming off a successful 10-season stint in the same role with the Atlanta Braves, that support remains firm.
"It's all thanks to Dan," Crawford said. "Skipper's done a good job bringing everyone together this year. It started off last year when they came in. And everyone bought in and it carried on into this spring. Everyone has a different feel this year. Everyone seems a little different, like ready to go. I know it's spring training, but we're taking these games seriously. And it's really been fun to see (everyone) going out there and competing like it's a regular game."
Seitzer was hired, in large part, because of his similar viewpoint on coaching as Martinez. It's a simplified approach, and one that Crawford has appreciated.
"I think it's just the simplicity of everything," Crawford said. "You don't really get too caught up in mechanics or pitch counts or anything like that. It's just being on time, stay up the middle and don't miss your pitch."
Crawford is one of the longest-tenured players on the team, and that go-to veteran, he has taken a mentorship role for several players. Most notably, potential starting second baseman Ryan Bliss.
Bliss has credited Crawford for giving him great advice since he joined the organization. The two have played next to each other often in Cactus League action and Crawford has seen Bilss' growth firsthand.
"It's great," Crawford said. "He's having himself a really good spring, opening up a lot of eyes. He's a great worker. He works every day at his craft. For someone to be so young still and have his maturity level, it's really cool to see."
Not making the playoffs last season hurt. The Mariners had arguably the best starting rotation in baseball and a 10-game lead in the American League West in June. Rather than focusing on that year and his own struggles, Crawford is putting his full focus into this season.
"(The biggest thing is) turning the page and looking forward to this year," Crawford said. "Looking at a perspective point of view, you don't worry about last year or the year before — the good or the bad — don't worry about anything. It's a new year, new opportunity. So, just coming in with that mindset and trying to get my body right to stay healthy and stay on the field."
