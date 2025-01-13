Laz Montes Named Top International Prospect For Seattle Mariners
Wednesday marks the beginning of the International Signing Period and all eyes are on Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki. The 23-year-old flamethrower will be choosing between the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and a handful of other teams.
The Seattle Mariners are said to be interested, but there hasn't been much buzz on that front. As of this point, we don't even know if Sasaki has granted the Mariners a meeting.
While signing Sasaki would help the Mariners in a bevy of ways, the team still has a very solid farm system, complete with several top prospects.
And in honor of International Signing Day, MiLB.com ranked Laz Montes as the team's top international prospect on Sunday.
Montes has been productive at every level since signing for $2.5 million in January 2022, finishing with an OPS of 1.000 or better in 2022 and 2023, then hitting 21 homers with 105 RBIs while reaching High-A in 2024. The exit velocities from the left side of the page really jump out, and so does the fact that he’ll play all of this season at age 20.
Montes is the No. 3 prospect in the organization, behind only Colt Emerson and Cole Young.
Montes, who is seemingly limitless power, has drawn comparisons to Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez. Both hail from Cuba.
He hit .288 across Low-A and High-A in 2024, popping 21 combined home runs. MLB.com predicts him to make his major league debut in 2026, meaning he'd have a quick ascension up the minor league ranks.
