Left-Handed Reliever Jhonathan Diaz Will Start First Seattle Mariners Spring Game
Baseball is officially back. The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres will play their respective first games of spring training against each other at 12:10 p.m. MT on Feb. 21 at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
The Mariners won't always deploy the team expected to be on the field when games start to count March 27, as is the nature with big league camp. And that will be the case for the first three games.
In a news conference on Feb. 20, Seattle manager Dan Wilson said left-handed reliever Jhonathan Diaz will get the start for the Mariners first spring game against the Padres.
"Diaz will start tomorrow for us," Wilson said. "(We'll) get some of the guys started here. With the starters, it's gonna be short outings. And we've got the pitching mapped up and lined up. And guys are going to get opportunities to get out there and get their innings in. I think we're set to go, it's just a matter of getting there and getting started."
Wilson also explained that the decision to let the starting pitchers rest for the first several days and holding them to shorter outings is due to the rotation being more established at this point and knowing their processes of getting ready for the year.
Diaz was optioned and recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers five respective times in 2024. He was originally signed by the team on Feb. 7, 2024, to a minor league contract with a spring training invite. He was designated for assignment on Feb. 3 of this year, elected free agency four days later and signed to a minor league deal on Feb. 15.
Diaz made five appearances for Seattle in 2024. He posted a 4.66 ERA and struck out eight batters in 9.2 innings pitched. He was the only pitcher outside of the rotation and No. 6 starter Emerson Hancock to start a game for the team last season.
The Mariners have several intriguing pitchers who will have a chance to make the major league roster as part of the bullpen. And it seems like those relievers will get extensive looks throughout big league camp.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN EDGAR MARTINEZ, JULIO RODRIGUEZ COULD YIELD RESULTS IN 2025: Martinez staying on as the Seattle Mariners senior director of hitting strategy could be the key for the team's franchise star to unlock another level next season. CLICK HERE
NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME HONORS LATE MARINERS ANNOUNCER DAVE NIEHAUS: The Hall of Fame recognized the late longtime Mariners broadcaster on what would have been his 90th birthday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHER BRYCE MILLER CO-SIGNS LOGAN GILBERT AS CY YOUNG HOPEFUL: In a reply to a post from MLB Network, Miller offered a simple answer to the question about Gilbert being a Cy Young finalist in 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.