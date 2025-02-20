National Baseball Hall of Fame Honors Late Seattle Mariners Announcer Dave Niehaus
Throughout the history of the Seattle Mariners, several amazing broadcasters have been in the booth for the organization.
Dave Niehaus called Mariners games for 33 years from their inception in 1977 through 2010. Before that, he called games for the then-California Angels from 1969-1976. Niehaus was awarded the Ford C. Frick Award by the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008. That award is considered the highest honor given to American baseball broadcasters. Niehaus coined iconic nicknames, including Ken Griffey Jr's "The Kid," and Alex Rodriguez's "A-Rod."
Niehaus died on Nov. 10, 2010, at the age of 75. And Seattle made a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) honoring him on what would have been his 90th birthday on Feb. 19.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame also made a post honoring Niehaus. The Hall of Fame posted a clip on "X" of Niehaus calling an Ichiro Suzuki grand slam. Suzuki was named as one of three members of the 2025 Hall of Fame class and made it with 99.7% of the vote.
Niehaus was in the broadcast booth for all of Seattle's playoff teams managed by Lou Piniella and covered some of the franchise's greatest players including Suzuki, Griffey Jr., Jay Buhner, Randy Johnson, Felix Hernandez, Alex Rodriguez, Edgar Martinez and others.
Arguably the most iconic call in the history of Niehaus' career was "The Double." The play references the walk-off two-RBI double hit by Martinez in Game 5 of the 1995 American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees. Martinez's double led to a 3-2 win for Seattle and sent the team to the first American League Championship Series in franchise history. The hit also capped off a series comeback where the Mariners were down 2-0 to the Yankees in the best-of-five ALDS.
Niehaus is ingrained in the history of Seattle and baseball, and his voice continues to represent the pinnacle of broadcasting in the Pacific Northwest.
