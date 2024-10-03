Local Seattle Media Member Calls Seattle Mariners "Cowardly" as Season Ends
Seattle media member Aaron Levine (FOX 13) went hard after the Mariners on "Washington Sports Wrap" on Wednesday night.
In a monologue which lasted about two minutes, Levine called the Mariners "cowardly" for how they handled the end-of-season press conference.
ICYMI: Our quick intro about how this was handled on "Washington Sports Wrap" last night on @Fox13Seattle
In one word: Cowardly.
#Mariners
It's hard to dispute anything that Levine said, frankly. After last season's incredibly embarrassing "54 percent" press conference last year, the M's have taken any opportunity they could to limit exposure to the media.
Levine points out that the organization canceled its preseason media luncheon in January, then they held the post-Scott Servais firing media session over Zoom. Furthermore, by having Dipoto speak before the penultimate game of the year last weekend, the M's minimized Dipoto's appearance again, limiting the amount of uncomfortable questions that he could take.
Also, Dipoto stopped doing his weekly radio hit this year on Seattle Sports 710, something that he had done for a few years prior. There were even less of his "Wheelhouse" podcasts, which are put out by the Mariners themselves.
As the only franchise to never make the World Series, the M's are in an uncomfortable spot. It's too bad they keep ducking uncomfortable conversations and uncomfortable encounters.
Let's hope this silence is leading to some real work behind the scenes, but until M's fans see proof of results this winter and 2025, the drumbeat will grow more frustrated.
