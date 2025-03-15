Logan Gilbert Reacts to Being Named Seattle Mariners Opening Day Starter
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners starting rotation is the strength of the team. And it was announced by manager Dan Wilson on Saturday that Logan Gilbert would lead that group as the opening day starter against the Athletics on March 27 at T-Mobile Park.
Gilbert will be the team's first opening day starter who was drafted and developed by the Mariners since Felix Hernandez in 2018.
"I was super excited, obviously," Gilbert said in a news conference Saturday morning. "A little caught off guard because I didn't want to expect it, of course, with Luis (Castillo) being the veteran guy. And I thought he's completely deserving. We have a bunch of guys on our staff that could be opening day starters. But when he told me, I was excited, a little caught off guard all at the same time. But it's something you always dream of. It's a really big deal, so I don't take it lightly."
Gilbert was named the opening day starter over Castillo, who's begun the year for Seattle the last two seasons.
But Castillo, a three-time All-Star, didn't seem upset at the decision to hand the ball to Gilbert. In fact, he was happy for him.
"I can't say enough about Luis — who he is as a person," Gilbert said. "The way he handled that situation, everything. Because I never want to step on toes. You don't know how it's going to be received or whatever. And like I said, I feel like he's completely deserving. He was more excited for me than I was. He's that type of guy. Dan told me and for five seconds, probably, I don't think a word came out. I was just taking it in. And Luis was like, 'say something.' He was super excited for me and giving me hugs and all this kind of stuff. So, that's just the kind of guy he is. Behind closed doors, he's the exact same thing that you see."
Castillo's mentorship is part of the reason Gilbert is in this position now. The Mariners acquired Castillo in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on July 30, 2022. And since he's been with the team, he's been a massive resource for Gilbert and the rest of the rotation.
"He's helped me a ton," Gilbert said. "It's great to have his presence and he just keeps it loose. Awesome teammate, that kind of stuff. But he really has kind of put his arm around me at times and helped me and steered me in the right direction. If something's off track, if I'm overthinking, whatever it may be, he's very good at just being himself. And he's helped me kind of lean into that, as well."
Gilbert put together the first All-Star season of his career in 2024. He had a 3.23 ERA and struck out 220 batters in 208.2 innings pitched across 33 starts. His starts, innings pitched and strikeouts all led the team.
To Gilbert, an opening day starter means being one of the best pitchers in the league. And he's excited to be on the mound for what he described as a "holiday."
"I think back to high school and college, and it felt like a holiday on opening day," Gilbert said. "It's the first game of the year, all the best pitchers are out there. To me ... I felt like the world stopped for that day. And everybody just had their TV on and watched the best pitchers in the game go at it. So, it feels like a holiday. It always has for me. And I'm sure it will again this year."
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
VETERAN SLUGGER ROWDY TELLEZ WORKING TO MAKE MARINERS ROSTER: Tellez was signed during spring training and might have already secured a spot on the 26-man roster. CLICK HERE
LOGAN GILBERT STILL LOOKING FOR WAYS TO IMPROVE: Despite being an All-Star last year, Gilbert thinks there's another level that he and the rest of the starting rotation can reach in 2025. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS 8-7 CACTUS LEAGUE LOSS TO GUARDIANS: The Mariners starting offense produced and starting pitcher Emerson Hancock had his best start of spring training on Friday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.