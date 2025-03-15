Slugger Rowdy Tellez Bringing Veteran Experience to Seattle Mariners as He Works to Make Roster
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners entered spring training with a seemingly clear picture on how the 26-man roster would shape up.
But on the first day of Cactus League play, the Mariners signed a veteran slugger that could add a big boost to the team's lineup.
Rowdy Tellez was signed by the Mariners on Feb. 21 after spending 2024 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. And so far, Seattle has been a welcoming environment.
"It's been awesome," Tellez said in an interview Friday. "Coming here and not really playing with a lot of the guys here — everyone kind of welcomed me with open arms. Made me feel like a Mariner right away. That's from top to bottom in the organization. Players, staff, everybody. So it's a really good experience and I'm happy to be here and I just want to do everything I can to help these guys win."
Tellez's power has been the calling card of his career. And he's joining a lineup that has a decent amount of it between Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Luke Raley.
"They're great guys," Tellez said. "Cal has been awesome. I take ground balls with Luke everyday and he's just a happy, happy guy, man. He can swing it, sneaky fast. And Julio is one of the best players in baseball. So to be in there with them and basically, whenever you step in the box you have a chance to drive somebody in, is really, really nice."
Tellez has also received coaching from infield coach Perry Hill, which is a sure way for any new player to feel part of the organization.
"He's awesome," Tellez said. "Obviously, when he was a first base coach, I got to mess with him a lot. But he's been really special. Just being around him and being able to listen to him — his positivity, the knowledge he brings to the game. He's been around since like, the start of the game, or something like that. But he's awesome. To be around him is really, really special."
Tellez was released by the Pirates on Sept. 25 of last year after hitting .243 with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs in 132 games. And the Mariners were on the shortlist of teams Tellez wanted to end up with.
"This was kind of the destination I wanted to be," Tellez said. "It was one of the places, going into the offseason, I was like 'I really want to be a Mariner.' Cool place to play, fun place to play, great staff to play, great teammates, great players. So when the offer came and everything was coming around, just jumped on it and wanted to be here. They want me here, I want to be here and it's been really, really good so far."
Tellez has made the playoffs three times times in his seven-year career — twice with the Milwaukee Brewers and once with the Toronto Blue Jays. Tellez has been to the dance and making the playoffs isn't a hope for him. It's an expectation.
"I've been to the playoffs before. Multiple times," Tellez said. "I don't need to adapt to that personality. But they have that. They have that in them. They know they want it. I'm just here to kind of be a guy that also keeps that going. I want them to understand that playoffs is awesome. It's something that everyone strives for and when you miss it, it should be something that's really just a disappointing feeling. Teams that I've been on, we've made playoff runs, they're special. But it takes all 26 men, all 40 men on the roster to really pull up the same side to get it going. So we're always going in the right direction. These guys have learned a lot and have taught me a lot."
There's still a question about what Tellez's role can be on the big league roster, if and when he officially makes the team. He can split time with Raley in a first base/designated hitter role similar to what Justin Turner did for the Mariners last year. Or he can be a bat off the bench as a late-game substitution or pinch hitter. So far in the spring, Tellez has hit .241 (7-for-29) with two home runs and three RBIs.
Whatever his role will be, Tellez is ready for it.
"Just doing whatever I can to help the team win," Tellez said. "Whatever they need of me, whatever they ask of me, just being able to fulfill it and do it the best I can. Whether that's coming off the bench, whether that's playing (as a) defensive replacement, whatever they need me to do. ... But I just want to get to the playoffs again. I want to do that and this team's obviously got everything going for them. It's special to be a part of this."
