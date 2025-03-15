Takeaways From Seattle Mariners 8-7 Cactus League Loss to Cleveland Guardians
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners had a solid showing from their starting lineup and starting pitcher Emerson Hancock in an 8-7 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
Hancock had what Mariners manager Dan Wilson called the "outing of the spring," and the starting lineup was able to generate hits and runs early for the third game in a row.
Here's some takeaways from Friday's Cactus League game:
Hancock ready to step in
Hancock, Seattle's No. 6 starting pitcher, was slotted in the rotation after George Kirby was shut down and listed as week-to-week with right shoulder inflammation on March 7.
Friday was Hancock's second start since Kirby's injury, and there were extremely encouraging signs.
Hancock pitched four innings and struck out one batter. He allowed six hits and no runs. He generated a lot of grounders off weak contact, which helped him get outs.
"Just using the sinker, just doing what I do well," Hancock said after his start Friday. "We just kind of stuck to that and it was good. ... I thought (my location) was good. I thought the changeup was a lot better-commanded. I threw a lot more competitive changeups. And when it plays off the fastballs, you can kind of see it gives me an additional offering. Another chance for weak contact and a swing-and-miss."
Wilson had his share of praise for Hancock's outing.
"Emerson was just — maybe the outing of the spring," Wilson said. "I thought he pitched very, very well. Great fastball. Threw his changeup a lot and very well and mixed in his sliders. I thought that was a really nice outing from Emerson today."
On top of his solid start, Hancock also had a web-gem throw to first base to generate an out in the bottom of the second.
Mariners lineup continues to score
The Mariners have gotten closer and closer to a major league lineup the last three games. And Friday was a near one-to-one copy of what the order will look like when the season begins March 27.
For the third game in a row, Seattle's starting order produced.
The Mariners had at least one hitter reach safely in the first three innings but hadn't generated a run. They opened the seal in the top of the fourth.
Jorge Polanco brought home the first two runs of the game with a two-RBI single. He scored later on a fielding error committed by Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Julio Rodriguez capped off the inning with a two-RBI single. At the end of the fourth, Seattle led 5-0.
"That's what we want to keep doing," Wilson said. "Just continuing to put pressure on them. When you get those tough at-bats, you get the lengthy at-bats, you kind of wear a guy down. And that's what we were able to do. We got mistakes and then we were able to take advantage of those mistakes, hit the ball hard. And that's what it's going to continue to take."
Rodriguez was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Polanco was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run and J.P. Crawford was 1-for-2 with a run.
Other notes
For the second game in a row, the bullpen and reserves gave up the lead given to them by the starters. Seattle mustered just two runs after the fourth inning. Reliever Jesse Hahn let up three earned runs off three hits in the fifth inning, Gabe Speier allowed two earned runs off two hits in the sixth and Collin Snider let up another two earned runs off four hits in the eighth.
Up next
The Mariners will have two split-squad games on Saturday. One group will be on the road against the San Francisco Giants at 1:05 p.m. PT at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The second Mariners squad will host their spring training partners, the San Diego Padres, at 1:10 p.m. PT at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
