Longtime Mariners Broadcaster Dave Sims Says Goodbye to Seattle in Post on "X"
On Thursday, news broke that longtime Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims was leaving the Pacific Northwest to take the radio play-by-play job with the New York Yankees.
The Yankees job was open because of the departure of the iconic John Sterling, who announced his retirement earlier this season.
Sims had been rumored to be a candidate for the job for months, and this gives him a chance to go back to the East Coast, where he's originally from. Sims had been with the Mariners for 18 years in a radio and television capacity.
Once the news was official, Sims took to social media to express his thoughts on leaving the Mariners - and the fans.
You can see his short video below, but in it, he said how much loved his time in Seattle and that he was rooting for the M's to have success.
While older Mariners fans have an affinity for longtime broadcaster Dave Niehaus, who passed away in 2010, younger M's fans certainly have a great soft spot for Sims.
He's become a beloved voice for fans because of his enthusiasm and his presence on some of the most dramatic calls in team history.
Back in 2021, he delivered a signature moment when Mitch Haniger delivered an incredible base hit in game 162 to keep the M's alive in the playoff chase. In 2022, he was on the call for the team's drought-breaking moment (a Cal Raleigh home run). He also got to call a perfect game from Felix Hernandez.
There's been no word yet on how the Mariners will handle the broadcasting duties now that Sims is gone.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: