Looking at All 17 Trades Between Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays in Jerry Dipoto Era
The Seattle Mariners acquired infield prospect Austin Shenton on Tuesday in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. It's an ironic deal because Shenton was actually an M's prospect originally. The team traded him to the Rays back in 2021, acquiring reliever Diego Castillo.
The Mariners and Rays have been frequent trade partners in the Jerry Dipoto Era. Since Dipoto began as general manager before the 2016 season, the two teams have made 17 trades together. That's according to Jordan Shusterman of "Cespedes BBQ." He's posted a very convenient chart on social media that chronicles all the deals.
The very first deal that Dipoto made was with the Rays, as he sent out reliever Danny Farquhar, utility player Brad Miller and slugger Logan Morrison. The team acquired pitcher Nate Karns, pitcher CJ Riefenhauser and outfielder Boog Powell.
Other prominent deals with the Rays include a 2018 move in which the M's acquired reliever Alex Colome and outfielder Denard Span. The M's also previously dealt catcher Mike Zunino and outfielder Guillermo Heredia for outfielders Mallex Smith and Jake Fraley.
Just this past season, the M's acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena at the trade deadline from the Rays. Arozarena had been a longtime fan favorite in Tampa and is quickly becoming that in Seattle.
As for Shenton, he brings some real power to the table. He hit 20 homers this past season at Triple-A Durham. He hit .214 in a limited major league sample, but given the M's infield concerns, he could find himself in the mix for 2025.
