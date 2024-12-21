Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Former Seattle Mariners Top Draft Choice Sam Carlson
The Seattle Mariners had over 30 minor leaguers who entered free agency when 2024 came to a close. And most of them were pitchers.
Former pitchers in the Mariners farm system like CJ Widger and Luis Curvelo have found new homes during the offseason. And the organization has mitigated some of those losses by bringing in veteran arms like Casey Lawrence, Yunior Marte and Dauris Valdez, just to name a few.
Those are just some of the outgoing and incoming minor league pitchers from this offseason. And a former highly-drafted Seattle pitcher that first hit free agency in 2023 has found a new home with the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
After spending a year with the Milwaukee Brewers farm system, 2017 Mariners second-round draft pick Sam Carlson signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a minor league deal.
Carlson was drafted out of high school and spent six years within the organization, peaking with Seattle's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox in 2023. Carlson spent 2018-2020 throwing with the West Virginia Power of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a partner league of MLB.
While in Everett, Carlson pitched 39 games in relief (one start) and had a 5.25 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 48 innings pitched. Carlson elected free agency after that season and signed with the Brewers.
Carlson played all of 2024 with Milwaukee's Double-A affiliate, the Biloxi Shuckers. Carlson had a 4.25 ERA in 44 appearances with 51 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched. He elected free agency again after 2024.
Carlson is the rare highly-drafted pitcher that wasn't able to stick with the organization under the current pitching development staff. But depending on what openings the Dodgers have in their bullpen, there's a chance Carlson could have the opportunity to earn a ring in 2025.
