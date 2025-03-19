Luis Severino Will Start For Athletics Opening Day Against Seattle Mariners
There is a little over a week until Seattle Mariners baseball is officially back.
The Mariners announced March 15 that 2024 All-Star Logan Gilbert would be the team's opening day starter against the Athletics on opening day March 27.
Gilbert earned the honor after joining the 200/200 club for the first time in his career last season. He had 3.23 ERA with 220 strikeouts in 208.2 innings pitched across 33 starts.
And Seattle found out who the Athletics would have on the hill on Wednesday.
Two-time All-Star Luis Severino will be on the mound for the A's on March 27 at T-Mobile Park, per a post on "X" from MLB.com's A's writer Martin Gallegos.
The Athletics signed Severino to a three-year, $67 million deal in the offseason. His deal set a franchise record for the highest contract given to a player.
Severino played for the New York Mets in 2024 after a nine-year stint with the New York Yankees. While he was with the Mets, Severino started 31 games and had a 3.91 ERA with 161 strikouts in 182 innings pitched.
It will be the fifth start of Severino's decade-long career against the Mariners. In his previous four starts, Severino had a 2-2 record with a 4.24 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched.
Severino started a game against the Mariners last season on Aug. 11. He pitched five innings and struck out eight batters, but also allowed four earned runs off six hits (two home runs).
