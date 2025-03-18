Shohei Ohtani Joins Former Seattle Mariners Infielder in Exclusive History
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs opened the 2025 MLB season Tuesday morning with the first of the two-game Tokyo Series at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
Los Angeles, the defending World Series champions, took the game 4-1. The game featured multiple Japanese-born players from both teams. Shota Imanaga was the starting pitcher for the Cubs and Yoshinobu Yamamoto started for the Dodgers. Seiya Suzuki was the designated hitter for Chicago and the defending National League MVP, Shohei Ohtani, was Los Angeles' DH.
And Ohtani put on a show in his native country.
Ohtani finished the game 2-for-5, including a double, and scored two runs. With that statline, Ohtani joined a very exclusive club.
Per a post on "X" from Nugget Chef (@jayhaykid) of Underdog Fantasy, Ohtani became the first National League player with multiple hits and multiple runs scored at the Tokyo Dome. He was the second player ever to accomplish that feat, joining former Seattle Mariners corner infielder Ryon Healy.
Healy became the first member of that club on March 21, 2019, in Game 2 of that year's iteration of the Tokyo Series against the Oakland Athletics. Healy went 2-for-5 with a home run, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Seattle won 5-4 in 12 innings.
That game is most remembered for being the final game of Ichiro Suzuki's career.
Healy played for the Mariners from 2018-19. He hit .236 with 31 home runs and 99 RBIs in 180 games across those two seasons.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
PACIFIC NORTHWEST NATIVE AUSTIN SHENTON READY TO CONTRIBUTE TO HOMETOWN MARINERS: Seattle reacquired the corner infielder in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason; He was originally drafted by Seattle in 2019. CLICK HERE
ICHIRO SUZUKI'S INFLUENCE STILL FELT MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HIS DEBUT: The Tokyo Series begins on Tuesday morning, and Suzuki owns the status as the greatest Japanese player to ever step foot on the MLB stage. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM SEATTLE MARINERS 8-3 CACTUS LEAGUE WIN AGAINST CINCINNATI REDS: Bryce Miller had arguably the team's best start of spring training and Rowdy Tellez had a three-hit game Sunday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.