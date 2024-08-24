Luke Raley Joins Best Sluggers in Baseball With Torrid August
SEATTLE — The first game of the Dan Wilson era began with a come-from-behind win for the Seattle Mariners on Friday against the San Francisco Giants.
The Mariners clawed back from four runs down to beat the Giants 6-5 after a Leo Rivas walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th.
Seattle had many heroes on Friday. And one of them has found himself among the best sluggers in baseball with a string of stalwart performances.
Mariners first baseman/outfielder Luke Raley hit a solo home run on Friday to get his team on the board and hit the game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the eighth that eventually sent it to extra innings. Raley went 2-for-3 on Friday with two RBIs and reached base four times.
Raley has had a blazing August after struggling in July.
Raley is batting .302 this month with five home runs and 12 RBIs. He has a .446 on-base percentage. Raley batted .129 in July with two homers and six RBIs.
According to Mariners PR, Raley's 1.121 OPS in August is the third-best in the league behind the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and the Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez.
Raley is batting .238 this season with 16 home runs and 41 RBIs.
Raley has been used mainly as a platoon man this season and, along with most of Seattle's lineup, has struggled at various points in the year.
But with the Mariners 4.5 games behind the Astros for first place in the American League West — it looks like Raley is hitting his stride at just the right time.
