Robles Back in The Lineup For Seattle Mariners on Saturday
SEATTLE — Julio Rodriguez returned to the center field on Friday against the San Francisco Giants. It was the first time the Seattle Mariners franchise star was in the outfield since suffering a high-ankle sprain on July 21 against the Houston Astros.
Rodriguez reminded everyone what he brings on defense when he robbed a potential go-ahead hit with a diving grab in extra innings. The Mariners ended up winning the game 6-5.
Over the time Rodriguez wasn't able to man the outfield — teammate Victor Robles took over at center and had some highlight reel-worthy plays of his own.
Robles was held out of the lineup the last two games with sore hip flexors but was on-deck as a pinch hitter at the end of the game on Friday if it went one more batter deep.
Robles was slated for the lineup for Saturday's game in his usual role as the lead-off man. And it looks like the eighth-year pro and former top 20 prospect will be playing in right field with Rodriguez back in the fold.
Robles and Rodriguez rarely got to share the outfield together before the latter's injury.
Robles was still toward the beginning of a hot stretch where he went from a match up batter against left-handed pitchers to a permanent mainstay in Seattle's outfield and lineup. Rodriguez's injury also predated the trade acquisition of Randy Arozarena — who's been playing entirely in left field since joining the Mariners on July 27.
Saturday will be the first game fans will get to see Arozarena, Rodriguez and Robles all manning the outfield together.
All three players have had their respective hot streaks for Seattle this season. And it will be interesting to watch what the three can do together at the best of their abilities on offense and defense.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
WILSON PRAISES MARTINEZ: The Seattle Mariners hired MLB Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez to join new manager Dan Wilson's staff as a hitting coach. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RALLY AGAINST GIANTS: Leo Rivas hit a walk-off RBI single, his second of the game, to give the Seattle Mariners a walk-off 6-5 win over the San Francisco Giants in the 10th inning. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INTRODUCE WILSON AS MANAGER: Former Seattle Mariners catcher, team Hall of Famer and new team manager Dan Wilson spoke to the media before Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady