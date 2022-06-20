Mariners Add Ken Giles and Kevin Padlo, DFA Pair of Veteran Relievers

SEATTLE — Coming off a disastrous 3-8 homestand, the Mariners have announced a quartet of roster moves.

Right-handed reliever Ken Giles has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list and corner infielder Kevin Padlo is being promoted from Triple-A Tacoma. To make room on the 26-man roster for both, veteran relievers Sergio Romo and Roenis Elías have been designated for assignment.

Having carried a nine-man bullpen since June 4, the Mariners were forced to reduce their pitching ranks in order to comply with MLB's 13-pitcher limit, which went into effect on Monday.

For Giles, this marks a long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery on October 1, 2020. The veteran reliever was set to make his Mariners debut earlier this season, but had his Spring Training cut short after sustaining an injury to the tendon in his right middle finger. He made nine appearances between the Triple-A and High-A levels during his recent rehab assignment, which began on May 29, and allowed 16 earned runs—11 earned—on 15 hits while striking out eight and walking eight in 7.1 innings pitched.

Padlo started the season in the Mariners organization before being traded to the Giants on April 26, then was DFA'd by San Francisco on June 8 and returned to Seattle via waivers. The 25-year old has slashed .240/.329/.487 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI in Triple-A this season.

Romo finishes his time in Seattle having posted an 8.16 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched, serving up six home runs in that time. Elías, in his third stint with the Mariners, surrendered three earned runs on seven hits in 7.2 innings of work.

Interestingly, while Giles needed to be added to the 40-man roster, Seattle did not need to DFA two players. For now, its 40-man roster sits at 39 players.

