Mariners Sadly Accomplish Something They Haven't Done in Last 11 Years of Team History
The Seattle Mariners wasted a brilliant pitching performance on Monday night from Bryce Miller in the team's latest tough loss.
Miller went 7.0 shutout innings against the division rivals, exiting with a 1-0 lead only to see the bullpen blow it in the eighth and ninth innings. With the loss, the M's are now 53-49 on the season. Thanks to an Astros loss on Monday, they remain in a tie for the American League West lead, although it sure doesn't feel like it.
While the bullpen usage and the bullpen itself (Ryne Stanek and Trent Thornton) has drawn the ire of Mariners fans on social media, the offense continues to be the biggest issue for this team.
Though the Mariners scored a run in the first inning yesterday, they failed to add on and left themselves a razor-thin margin which they weren't able to keep. And in fact, that's been an issue of historic proportions for this team.
Per Josh Kirshenbaum of @MLB on social media:
The #Mariners have now lost the past five games in which the starter has posted a quality start.
First time that's happened to Seattle since 2013
It's truly a shame to see the M's waste the performances of Miller, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo over and over and over again.
The M's have been blessed with the great core of pitchers and relative good health among them. This should be a group that is capitalizing all the way to the playoffs, but instead the playoff odds are now under 50 percent.
The Mariners will play the Angels on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
