Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Ty France Comments on Being Placed on Waivers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners created some shock waves throughout the organization when they placed first baseman and 2022 All-Star Ty France on irrevocable outright waivers on Sunday.
The decision came as a shock to many Seattle fans. France was an integral part of the 2022 Mariners team that broke the team's 21-year playoff drought. His production this season wasn't at where it was then, but it still was a surprise to see the team move on from him.
"I can put my finger on a lot of things. But ending the playoff drought was definitely up there for me," France said in a pregame interview Monday. "This city was starved for the playoffs for a long time. To be a part of that group to help end that drought and give the city what it deserved was very special."
He's batting .223 this season with eight home runs and 31 RBIs.
Because of the how the outright waivers work, France is still on the roster until a team claims him — which Seattle won't know for a couple days.
"Just kind of treating as a regular day," France said. "Still on the active roster so I can play tonight. Just going about my work. That's it. See what happens. ... (I was) a little caught off guard. I understand at the end of the day it's a business and I'm not performing to the best of my abilities so anything could happen."
France was not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. France said he hasn't been told about any plans or decisions to play him, but the Mariners wouldn't be inclined to risk potential injury.
France has been on the team since coming over in a trade on Aug. 31, 2020. During his time with the team, he's been a part of many important moments in the franchise's history. A lot of his current teammates have shared those moments with him.
"It's definitely been a weird, hard day," France said. "At the end of the day we're all professionals and understand at the end of the day it's a business. And they're citing that this was best for the Seattle Mariners moving forward. And that doesn't make it any easier. But it's a really good group of guy in there. And I'm very appreciative and grateful for every single one of those guys."
Team's have 48 hours to claim France off of waivers. If a team claims him, they would take on the rest of France's owed salary (one year, $6.775 million according to Spotrac).
If France clears waivers, then Seattle will have the option to outright France to the minor leagues, which he can refuse due to years of service in the majors.
If France clears and refused to be outrighted the minors, it's likely that Seattle will release him and he will be free to sign elsewhere, and the Mariners will be on the hook for the rest of his salary.
The Mariners on Monday optioned infielder Ryan Bliss to Triple-A Tacoma and called up infielder/utility player Jason Vosler.
Many fans predicted infielder Tyler Locklear to get the call-up with France's situation. But if Julio Rodriguez, who underwent MRIs for an ankle sprain early afternoon on Monday, is place on the injured list — it would open up another roster spot. That could be where Locklear factors in the lineup.
