Mariners Star Cal Raleigh Shares Heartfelt Message For Mother After Home Run Derby
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh made MLB history (again) on Tuesday at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The Mariners All-Star backstop became the first catcher in MLB history to win the annual Home Run Derby since the event was introduced in 1985. He became the first Seattle player to win the event since Ken Griffey Jr. won his third in 1999.
Raleigh posted 17 homers in the first round, 19 in the semifinals and beat Tampa Bay Rays shortstop infielder Junior Caminero with 18 home runs in the finals.
It was a family affair for Raleigh on Tuesday. His father, Todd Raleigh, pitched to him throughout the event and his younger brother, Todd Raleigh Jr., caught for him.
Raleigh's father and brother weren't the only family in attendance. Raleigh's mother, Stephanie Raleigh, was also in attendance at the event. Raleigh wrote a heartfelt message on his mother's jersey, which was shared on "X" by MLB's official account.
"Mom, I love you so much! Thank you for all the sacrifice!"
Raleigh is in the middle of the greatest season for a catcher in MLB history. Entering the All-Star Break, Raleigh had scored 65 times in 94 games and has hit 16 doubles and 38 home runs with 82 RBIs. He's slashed .259/.376/.634 with a 1.010 OPS. His 38 homers and 82 RBIs both led the major leagues at the All-Star Break. His 38 home runs are also the most by a catcher, the most by a switch-hitter and the most by an American League hitter before the All-Star Break in MLB history.
Raleigh's busy All-Star week will continue on Tuesday. He will be the American League's starting catcher in the 2025 All-Star Game, which takes place at 5 p.m. PT, also at Truist Park.
