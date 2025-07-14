New Seattle Mariners Draft Pick Kade Anderson Has Unique Connections to Organization
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners pulled off arguably the steal of the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday, despite having the No. 3 overall pick
The Mariners used that selection to draft Louisiana State (LSU) left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson, who was considered the best overall player in the draft by many.
Anderson spoke with the media after he was drafted and expressed his desire to make an "impact and impression" with Seattle.
Mariners vice president of amateur scouting Scott Hunter affirmed that Anderson is a player that fits with the identity of the team. To cement that point, Anderson already has connections to several players within the organization.
Anderson's former teammate and fellow member of the 2024 LSU pitching staff, right-hander Christian Little, was picked by Seattle in the 11th round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
Little has a 4.76 ERA this season with the Single-A Modesto Nuts. He's struck out 55 batters in 51 innings across 12 starts. He's currently on the injured list with right elbow inflammation related to a bone spur.
Another Mariners minor league pitching prospect, Walter Ford, was Anderson's roommate while both were on the U-18 Team USA squad in 2021. Ford was picked by Seattle out of high school with the 74th overall pick in the 2022 draft.
Ford, also with Modesto this season, has a 3.76 ERA with 62 fanned batters in 81.1 innings pitched across 15 starts.
"No, I haven't talked to him. But as soon as I got selected, in the back of my head I was like 'I know a guy from here.' And it's a really good feeling. Christian Little is a really good dude. Happy to have a guy on my shoulder that I can count on back. He's a really good leader. He's a great teammate and someone that you look up to a lot. For him to be in my corner is really special and excited to continue to make new teammates and new friends along the way. ... There's a couple connections already. And got to meet the guys over at Seattle through Zoom. I think it's the right thing for me and that's what it's all about."
Anderson won't pitch this season after a lengthy year that saw LSU win the NCAA College World Series. There's also speculation on Anderson beginning 2026 with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, or even in the Mariners big league rotation next season, meaning it might be some time before Anderson reunites with Little and/or Ford.
