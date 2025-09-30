The Mariners Will Headline a Huge Weekend in Seattle Sports
The Seattle sports community will be buzzing this weekend, as the Mariners jump into postseason play. However,there's more to the market than just the M's, as two other major Emerald City franchises have significant games on their schedule.
Over the course of 48 hours, the Mariners will play back-to-back days at T-Mobile Park beginning on Saturday. On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Lumen Field. Sandwiched in between on that Saturday night, the MLS' Seattle Sounders will host the Portland Timbers in a nationally televised match.
Needless to say, the City of Seattle is doing everything to accommodate fans from each of those games, as it looks like a weekend where much of the local fan base will be settled in the same area. T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field are in very close proximity to one another, so officials are working out a contingency plan to help control the potentially suffocating situation.
Of course, extra police patrols and security will be deployed to the area. And both the NFL and Major League Baseball have discussed possible start time changes that would respectfully ease most of the congestion around all the teams' action in the coming days.
“Somehow the NFL and Major League Baseball are going to have to figure out timing, that it does not cause the 65,000 people going to the Seahawks game and the 45,000 plus going to the Mariners game to all be entering or exiting at exactly the same time,” said Mike Salk, co-host of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk Show.
“[I] like the idea of both of those things, one right after another, or maybe even overlapping just a little — that’s what happens in the best sports cities this time of year,” Salk said. “Seattle fans have an opportunity to experience it this weekend.”
Seattle Fans are Fired Up
It's a rather unique combination of entertainment, with three major sports scheduled on a Seattle weekend. However, instead of it being overwhelming for the audience, it's been exhilarating. For just a stretch of a few hours, the Emerald City might just be the sports capital of the world, with the Mariners headlining the whole thing.
“It’s pretty obvious what I like — Cal Raleigh season, baby. It was Big Dumper,” Mariners fan Kevin Yang told local NBC affiliate KING 5. “Oh my gosh, it’s going to be loud. It’s going to be electric. If the AL West party out here was any sign, I think it’s going to be even more.”
“It’s going to be nuts. I’m pretty sure next week no one’s going to be working.
Everyone’s going to be watching.”