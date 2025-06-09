Mike Trout Has Re-Written the History Books Against the Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon.
The win moved the Mariners to 33-31 and allowed them to pick up a game in the American League West standings. They now trail the Houston Astros by 2.5 games.
Part of the reason why the M's were able to win on Sunday is that they were able to control Mike Trout. The longtime star went just 1-for-4 with a single. Fresh off the injured list, he's hitting .217 this year with 10 homers and 23 RBIs.
A constant thorn in the M's side, Trout actually made some history against the M's in Sunday's game, according to Angels PR:
#Angels Mike Trout's 4th inning single gives him 435 career total bases vs. Seattle, which ties Rafael Palmeiro for the most all-time against the Mariners.
His run scored on Taylor Ward's HR was his 145th vs. Seattle, which ties Rickey Henderson for the most all-time vs. Seattle
In 189 games against the Mariners, Trout is a .317 hitter with 54 home runs and 135 RBIs. Those are the best numbers he has against any team, though he has 42 homers against the Athletics.
Part of the explanation for this dominance is just longevity, but part of it is that Trout has been a special player since the first day he stepped on the field.
An 11-time All-Star, Trout is a nine-time Silver Slugger and a three-time MVP. He's one of the best players of the entire 2000s, if not the best. Still just 33 years old, Trout will have many more chances to hurt the Mariners in the future.
Seattle will be back in action on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. PT.
