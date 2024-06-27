Brewers' Rookie Does Something Not Done in History Since Mariners' HOFer Ken Griffey Jr.
On Wednesday, Milwaukee Brewers' rookie outfielder Jackson Chourio did something not done in baseball history since Seattle Mariners' star Ken Griffey Jr. did it back in 1989.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
at 20 years & 107 days old, Jackson Chourio is the youngest player with an inside-the-park HR since Ken Griffey Jr. on May 21, 1989 at 19 years & 181 days old
Chourio is an electric prospect who began the year as the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com. However, each time we see a historical note like this, it's just a reminder of how good Junior was.
The former No. 1 pick in the draft, Griffey Jr. made his debut in that 1989 season. In that year, he hit .264 with 16 homers, 61 RBI and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting. After that? He became one of the best players in all of baseball history.
Junior spent 22 years in the big leagues with the Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, blasting 630 career home runs and driving in 1,836 runs. A pop culture icon as well, Griffey Jr. graced the cover of Sports Illustrated multiple times, had his own video games and played himself in movies like Little Big League.
He was a 13-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glover, a seven-time Silver Slugger and a three-time Home Run Derby champion. He helped save baseball during the 1995 season in Seattle as the M's got to the ALCS and he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. He is also a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame.
