Mitch Haniger Matches Seattle Mariners History in Comeback Victory on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners rallied for an improbable victory on Saturday night, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 in 10 innings. The M's trailed 5-0 at one point before beginning the comeback, which moved them to 59-53 on the season.
As a result of the win, they are now 1.0 game up on the Houston Astros in the American League West race. Seattle is seeking its first division title since the 2001 season.
In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Mariners got the walk-off win thanks to a walk-off walk from veteran Mitch Haniger, who worked a full count against reliever Carlos Estevez.
Haniger has multiple walk-off plate appearances for the Mariners this season and is now tied with Jim Presley in team history, according to @MarinersPR:
Mitch Haniger is tied for MOST WALKOFFS (7) in history, with Jim Presley.
Haniger's walk-off walk is the 16th walk-off base on balls in franchise history.
It has been a struggle this year for Haniger, who returned to Seattle in an offseason trade from the San Francisco Giants. He's hitting just .213 with 11 homers and 38 RBI, but perhaps he's unlocked something recently. The veteran is hitting .333 over his last seven games with two homers.
The Mariners usually tepid offense could use any contributions from Haniger as they look to get some more depth on the offensive side of things. In addition, they should be getting star Julio Rodriguez back soon, which should help ignite the offense further.
The Mariners will play the Phillies again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
