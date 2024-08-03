Luke Raley Joins Some T-Mobile Park History in Seattle Mariners Big Win Friday
The Seattle Mariners started off a critical nine-game homestand with a big win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. The 10-2 win marked the third time in the last seven games that Seattle has scored 10 runs or more. They are now 58-53 on the year and remain tied for first place in the American League West.
Part of the reason for the M's success on Friday night was the use of the home run ball. Seattle hit four round-trippers including getting a grand slam from newcomer Justin Turner and a leadoff shot from Victor Robles. Mitch Haniger connected for a homer and slugger Luke Raley also hit one of the deepest shots by any Mariner in T-Mobile Park history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Farthest home runs by @Mariners at @TMobilePark in the Statcast era:
470' -- Mike Zunino (6/29/18)
459' -- LUKE RALEY (8/2/24)
459' -- Nelson Cruz (7/2/16)
The ballpark opened up in 2000 and the StatCast Era doesn't extend that far back, but it was still a prodigious blast by Raley that went all the way into the upper deck.
That was the 12th home run of the year for Raley, who now has 39 RBI and nine stolen bases in his first season with the Mariners. He was acquired by Seattle in an offseason trade from the Tampa Bay Rays and has shown off prodigious power as well as defensive versatility.
The Mariners will play again on Saturday night against the Phillies with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
