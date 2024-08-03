Seattle Mariners Manager Stops By Seahawks Training Camp, Chats with New Coach
The Seattle Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at T-Mobile Park, winning 10-2, in a game that kept them in a tie with the Houston Astros atop the American League West.
However, prior to that win, the M's had an off-day on Thursday and manager Scott Servais made sure to check in at Seattle Seahawks training camp. The Seahawks posted photos on "X" of Servais catching up with new Hawks head coach Mike Macdonald around the practice fields in Renton, Wash.
Servais is known to be a big football fan, although he's unfortunately a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That said, it's still good to have him at Seahawks camp supporting the home team and getting to know the new head coach. Macdonald has taken over for longtime coach Pete Carroll, who moved on in the offseason and is inheriting a roster that missed the playoffs in 2023.
That said, the Seahawks should be better this season given that Macdonald will bring over his defensive scheme that made him a highly-successful defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens. The team also has talent on the offensive side of the ball with wide receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
As for the Mariners, they will look to continue their winning ways on Saturday night when they host the Phillies again at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryce Miller gets the ball against Kolby Allard.
The M's enter play at 58-53 overall and having won five of their last seven games.
