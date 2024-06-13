Mitch Haniger Moves Up Historic List in Mariners History with Latest Walk-Off
With his walk-off single on Wednesday night, Seattle Mariners' outfielder Mitch Haniger moved into second all-time on this impressive list in franchise history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Most walk-offs in @Mariners history:
7 -- Jim Presley
6 -- MITCH HANIGER
6 -- José López
6 -- Russ Davis
5 -- 8 players tied
You could have given me 1,000 guesses and I never would have guessed that Russ Davis was one of the players now tied with Haniger, but that's besides the point. Haniger worked a nine-pitch at-bat on Wednesday night to get to the game-winning single which led the M's to 40-30 on the season. They have now won eight consecutive home series, which is the longest streak since 2001.
The hit was a nice moment for Haniger, who has had an uneven return to Seattle this year. Acquired from the San Francisco Giants this offseason, Haniger is hitting just .223 but does have six home runs and 30 RBI. It's his sixth season overall with the Mariners, having also been with the club from 2017-2022. A former All-Star with Seattle, Haniger is a lifetime .254 hitter who has 124 home runs. He hit a career-high 39 back in the 2021 season.
Haniger is no longer playing every day, but he does still see significant playing time for Seattle. The team is playing him in right field while also rotating him through the designated hitter spot, in addition to his time on the bench. He did not start on Wednesday, getting the game-winner as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the 10th.
The Mariners will play the White Sox again on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
