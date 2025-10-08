MLB Insider Breaks Down the Mariners Game 3 Victory over the Tigers
After the Mariners offense exploded and starter Logan Gilbert pitched magnificently in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, winning 8-4 at Comerica Park, they looked like the Seattle of September. The hottest team in MLB down the stretch, the M's came into the series as the favorites, and they flashed all the reasons why on Tuesday.
Their efforts certainly go unnoticed by MLB Network's Jon Morosi, who originally picked the Mariners to win this best-of-five battle. He hasn't wavered in his opinion, and much of the Game 3 circumstances helped back up his claims of Seattle being the superior team. He pointed out all the ways the team can beat you.
“I love the way that aggressive baserunning played a huge role for the Mariners,” Morosi said. “Victor Robles scoring the first run of the night with a very aggressive baserunning play – it’s that type of manufacturing of runs that certainly bodes well for the Mariners not just in Game 4 but going forward, as well.”
MLB Expert Breaks Down Seattle's Upcoming Showdowns
“The Mariners’ win ensures there will be more baseball this month at T-Mobile Park,” Morosi said. “Game 4 on Wednesday here in Detroit determines if that game is Game 3 potentially of the ALCS or a Game 5 of the Division Series, which would be against Tarik Skubal, so some urgency for the Mariners. They are certainly optimistic after a Game 3 win, but they know there is more work to do.”
That work will fall to right-hander Bryce Miller. He was one of the best starters in the American League in 2024, but struggled through a rocky 2025 due to some lingering elbow problems. He went 4-6 in the regular season, with 74 strikeouts and a 5.68 ERA. However, he's 2-0 in his career against the Tigers, with a 0.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in three appearances, proving how effective he can be.
Morosi says that Miller is the type of pitcher who can rise to this occasion, and his Mariners teammates agree. Tuesday's winning pitcher expressed that directly to Morosi.
“Logan Gilbert told me after the game that right now, Bryce Miller’s stuff is as good as it has ever been,” Morosi said. “A very good sign indeed for the Seattle Mariners.”