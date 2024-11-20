MLB Insider Connects Great Rookie Wilyer Abreu to Seattle Mariners as Potential Fit
The Seattle Mariners have a tough offseason ahead of them. First, they need another influx of talent. The M's went 85-77 this past season, missing the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years. Outside of Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, they lacked real impact in their lineup.
A full season of Victor Robles and Randy Arozarena should help, but the M's still need more if they want to truly contend in 2025. Furthermore, they need impact that comes at a cost. The M's have made it clear that they don't want to spend big on the free agent market, seemingly taking them out of the running for guys like Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman or Juan Soto.
Perhaps they can find that impact overseas in the form of Hye-Seong Kim, a second baseman from South Korea. And perhaps they can find that impact on the trade market. If they go that route, MLB Network Insider Jon Morosi speculates that Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu would be a good fit for the M's.
He made the comments on MLB Network on Wednesday morning, pointing to the M's need for offense.
A couple things to note on this:
The Red Sox do have a surplus of outfielders, which makes Abreu (theoretically) available. The team has Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Rob Refsnyder and top prospect Roman Anthony. They've also met with Juan Soto and have been loosely linked to Teoscar Hernandez this offseason.
The Mariners do need offense, but the outfield appears to be the one spot they don't have a real need. Julio Rodriguez, Robles and Arozarena make up the starting core, with Luke Raley capable of playing out there regularly. Abreu won a Gold Glove Award this season, so he's not really a DH type. Could they acquire him and utilize Arozarena as a predominant DH? It's possible, but seems unlikely.
Abreu is 25 years old and under team control through 2029, so that would be appealing for the M's, but what would it cost to get him? Is Seattle really prepared to deal a starting pitcher for him, something they've said repeatedly they don't want to do?
Abreu hit .253 for Boston this season with 15 homers and 58 RBI.
