MLB Insider Suggests Maybe Seattle Mariners Should Trade Bryan Woo to Boston Red Sox
Both the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox have a lot of moving parts this offseason.
The M's went 85-77, missing the playoffs, while Boston also missed the playoffs at 81-81. Each team has glaring needs, with the Sox needing to acquire starting pitching and the M's needing to acquire offense all over the infield.
Because the M's seemingly have a surplus of arms - and the Red Sox a surplus of bats - the two teams have often been connected in trade rumors over the last year.
That happened again on Monday with MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal suggesting that maybe the Mariners could send Bryan Woo to Boston for first baseman Triston Casas.
First and foremost: Let's look at why the deal makes sense. Casas is affordable, and. young. Just 24 years old, Casas is under team control through 2028. He also provides the M's the kind of thump they need in the middle of the order, as he hit 24 homers in 2023 and 13 more in 2024 (in only 63 games). Furthermore, he gives the M's a left-handed compliment to Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena.
As for why it doesn't make sense? The M's already have a left-handed hitting first baseman in Luke Raley. If Casas comes into play first everyday, what happens to Raley? Does he become a DH? Does he play the outfield with Arozarena becoming a DH? Furthermore, Woo is a stud on the mound and teams don't like to trade away young pitching.
Though he's dealt with injuries in his career, he went 9-3 with a 2.89 ERA over 22 starts this past season. He's under team control through 2029 and will be a building block, especially if the M's can't retain Logan Gilbert in the future.
In addition to the questions for the Mariners, the Red Sox would also need to address the first base issue if they were to trade Casas.
