Most Recent Seattle Mariners Series Win Could Have Major Playoff Impact
The Seattle Mariners secured the season series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon by beating the division rivals 6-4 in 12-innings. Through nine games against Texas, Seattle is now 7-2.
The Rangers are 41-43, so the season series tiebreaker may not end up mattering if they continue to struggle, but for the M's, it's important to just keep stacking wins against American League playoff possibilities. And for an organization that has missed the playoffs by one game in each of the last two seasons, owning as many tiebreakers as possible is critical.
Furthermore, the Mariners also earned the season series over the Minnesota Twins on the most recent road trip, as the M's have gone 4-3 against them in 2025.
Records vs. other wild card contenders
Team
M's Record Against
Toronto Blue Jays
2-4
Tampa Bay Rays
N/A
Boston Red Sox
3-3 (season series done)
Minnesota Twins
4-3 (season series done)
Texas Rangers
7-2
Cleveland Guardians
3-0
Kansas City Royals
NA
Los Angeles Angels
3-3
The Mariners will get their first look at the Royals this week, as they kick off a four-game series against Kansas City on Monday night at T-Mobile Park (6:40 p.m. PT).
The Royals advanced to the American League Division Series last season, but enter play on Monday at 39-45 and as one of the most disappointing teams in baseball this season. After a 6-4 road trip, Seattle will have to find a way to dig down and play well even without an off day.
The Mariners will send right-hander George Kirby to the mound in the opener. He's 1-4 with a 5.40 ERA since coming off the injured list in late May. The M's could use some length out of him as well, as the bullpen has been heavily taxed. The Mariners played three straight extra-inning games against Texas.
Michael Wacha pitches for Kansas City. He's 4-7 with a 3.33 ERA.
