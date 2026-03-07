Rangers’ latest veteran gamble gives Mariners a telling AL West clue

Cool, Andrew McCutchen. Seriously. He is a former MVP, one of the most respected veterans of his era, and still clearly chasing a little more baseball before the curtain closes. The Rangers giving him a minor league deal with a camp invite is not some outrageous move on its own. Texas officially announced the signing on March 6 after he passed his physical, and if he makes the club, he would make $1.25 million with incentives that could push it to about $2.5 million.

But from a Mariners perspective, the real reaction is probably: okay, where exactly is the threat here?

This is not 2013 Andrew McCutchen strolling into the division. This is a 39-year-old trying to grab a bench role on a team that still does not seem fully satisfied with its offensive mix. The Rangers are not making this move because they think they found a hidden superstar on the market in March. They are making it because they clearly still believe there is offense to be squeezed out of the margins, especially against left-handed pitching.

We've signed OF Andrew McCutchen to a minor league contract with an invite to Major League Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/UmaumjzYv9 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 6, 2026

Andrew McCutchen addition reveals Texas still wants help mashing lefties

That’s the clue worth caring about. McCutchen was a league-average hitter last season, slashing .239/.333/.367, and his recent work against lefties has remained respectable. He was still around league average overall entering his age-39 season. He hit .267/.353/.389 against left-handers in 2025 and has still been useful in that role over the past few years. That is fine. Useful, even. But scary? Not really. The Mariners do not need to gameplan like prime Cutch is about to moonwalk into the AL West and ruin their weekend.

Nobody in Seattle should be trotting out the panic button over the idea of Andrew McCutchen maybe making the Rangers. This is more the kind of transaction where nobody needs to act like José Ferrer requires witness protection if McCutchen comes up in the eighth. If McCutchen makes Texas better against lefties, it will certainly be around the edges. And that still matters in a division race, but it is not the sort of move that should make the Mariners feel suddenly outgunned.

What it does tell you is that Texas still sees an unfinished roster. The Rangers were bad against left-handed pitching in 2025, batting just .225/.290/.363 in those situations, and MLB.com framed McCutchen as a natural right-handed complement to a lefty-heavy mix that includes Joc Pederson and Evan Carter. That is something Seattle should notice. Texas is still rummaging around for offense in spring training. That is not usually what a fully settled contender looks like.

There is also a little side note here that has nothing to do with the Mariners and everything to do with basic baseball decency: it is a shame Pittsburgh could not find room for one more veteran deal. McCutchen’s story deserved a cleaner ending than this. At the same time, the Pirates did remake their offense with additions like Brandon Lowe, Ryan O’Hearn, and Marcell Ozuna, so it is not entirely fair to act like they pushed out a franchise icon for no reason. They built for 2026, and McCutchen still wants to play. Sometimes those two things just stop fitting together.

Still, for the Mariners there’s no reason to fear. Don’t sound the alarm. And this isn’t some dramatic AL West power shift.

Just a reminder that one of Seattle’s biggest division rivals is still out here poking around for offense with a 39-year-old non-roster invitee in March. And that, more than Andrew McCutchen himself, is the thing worth filing away.