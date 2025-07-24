Multiple Former Seattle Mariners Heading to Cooperstown For Ichiro's Hall of Fame Induction
On Sunday, Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki will take his place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. PT and Ichiro will be inducted alongside CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner, as well as the deceased Dick Parker and Dick Allen.
Ichiro, 51, spent 28 seasons playing professional baseball between his time in Japan and his time in the United States. One of the most decorated players in baseball history, Ichiro was a seven-time NPB All-Star as well as a seven-time Gold Glover. He also was a seven-time batting champion and a three-time Pacific League MVP.
He had 4,367 career hits, making him the true all-time hit king. Pete Rose had 4,256.
In the United States, Ichiro amassed 19 seasons with the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. Fourteen of those years came with the Mariners, and he won the MVP and Rookie of the Year in the American League in 2001 as the M's won an American League record 116 games.
He was a 10-time All-Star with the M's as well as a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Sluggers. His 262 hits in 2004 are the most ever in a major league season.
As noted by Baseball Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch, several former M's players will be in Cooperstown including Mike Cameron, Mike Sweeney, Raul Ibanez, Jamie Moyer, Alvin Davis and Harold Reynolds. Edgar Martinez and Ken Griffey Jr. will be among the Hall of Famers present.
A large contingent of Seattle executives, both past and present, will be there also.
Ichiro will be the third player in the Hall of Fame to represent the Mariners, alongside Griffey and Martinez.
